Congratulations to Ukraine on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese leaders have extended greetings to their Ukrainian counterparts on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (January 23, 1992 - 2022).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.
Vietnam is among the top five biggest partners of Ukraine in Asia. The two countries have agreed to make greater efforts to push bilateral trade to 1 billion USD.
About 1,400 Vietnamese students and some 10,000 Vietnamese expatriates are studying and living in Ukraine./.
