Congratulatory letter to German President over re-election hinh anh 1German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 14 sent a letter of congratulations to Frank-Walter Steinmeier over his election for a second term as the President of Germany.

Vietnam and Germany set up diplomatic ties on September 23, 1975.

The two countries marked the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership last year./.
VNA