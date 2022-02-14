Congratulatory letter to German President over re-election
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 14 sent a letter of congratulations to Frank-Walter Steinmeier over his election for a second term as the President of Germany.
Vietnam and Germany set up diplomatic ties on September 23, 1975.
The two countries marked the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership last year./.