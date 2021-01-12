Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee has sent a congratulatory message to the 11th national congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

“We warmly congratulate Laos on the glorious success in the cause of national liberation and defence as well as the historic great and comprehensive accomplishments that the Lao people have gained during the 35 years implementing the renewal policy and five years implementing the Resolution of the LPRP’s 10th national congress, which have further elevated the role and position of the Lao party and the Lao country in the international arena,” the message read.

It went on to say that those achievements again testified to the clear-sighted leadership and the sound and creative policies of the LPRP, demonstrating the party’s revolutionary mettle and firmness against all difficulties and challenges as well as its dedication to the goal of national independence, a prosperous and powerful country and happiness for the people, as well as to the global cause of peace, national independence, democracy and social progress.

“The 11th national congress of the LPRP marks a new period of development of the Lao revolution,” the message noted, stressing that as a close friend and comrade sharing the same ideal, the Communist Party of Vietnam is always willing to share difficulties and hardship with the fraternal LPRP and Lao people.

It said the relations between the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Laos are of vital significance to the cause of safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and socialism building in each country, positively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world as a whole.

“The Party, State and people of Vietnam will, in any circumstances, do their best together with the Lao Party, State and people to preserve, foster and pass on to later generations the special solidarity relationship between Vietnam and Laos,” the message read.

The Vietnamese Party took the occasion to express the sincere and deep gratitude for the great and valuable support and assistance that the Lao Party, State and people have given to Vietnam in the struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past and the cause of renewal, national construction and defence at present.

Also on the occasion of the Lao party’s 11th national congress, Party agencies, ministries, sectors, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, mass organisations and the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association also sent messages of congratulations to their Lao counterparts./.