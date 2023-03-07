Congratulatory messages, letters to State President pour in
Leaders of Brunei, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, Belarus, Bangladesh, Luxembourg, Nicaragua, ASEAN and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.
President Vo Van Thuong delivers inauguration speech (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Brunei, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, Belarus, Bangladesh, Luxembourg, Nicaragua, ASEAN and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.
In his letter, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his wish to cooperate closely with President Thuong in the near future to further deepen the valuable relationship between the two countries, both bilaterally and as close partners within ASEAN.
He expressed appreciation for fine friendship between Brunei and Vietnam, and believed that their mutually beneficial comprehensive partnership will continue to be strengthened in the years to come.
In congratulatory letters, President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore affirmed that Vietnam and Singapore are long-time friends and strategic partners that are working closely together to propel growth and stability in ASEAN.
They stressed that the profound friendship between the two nations is built on mutual understanding, trust and similarities in interests, on which they established the Digital Economy - Green Economy Partnership early this year.
The Singaporean leaders believed that the two countries will continue reinforcing cooperation in new areas such as renewable energy and carbon credits. They wished to work closely with President Thuong to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in 2023 when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership.
President of the RoK Yoon Suk-yeol wrote in his congratulatory letter that he is delighted at achievements made by the two countries in various areas over the past years. He said he expects to carry forward the Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future and directly discuss ways to develop bilateral ties with President Thuong soon.
On the occasion, Governor-General of Australia David Hurley sent warm congratulations to the President and people of Vietnam on the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties.
He expressed his belief that bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Australia will continue to flourish based on mutual understanding and their shared vision for peace and prosperity. He wished to continue further deepening bilateral close cooperation together with the Vietnamese President.
Other congratulatory letters and messages were also sent by President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo of Nicaragua, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu./.