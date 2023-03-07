Politics PM urges all efforts to support women’s advancement Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met female leaders of centrally-run agencies and presented Kovalevskaia Awards on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) in Hanoi on March 7 to honour the contributions of Vietnamese women to national construction and development.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre marks 35th anniversary of traditional day The Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre under the Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 7 to celebrate its 35th traditional day (March 7) and receive the first-class Labour Order.

Politics One incumbent, two former officials of Bac Ninh, Hoa Binh expelled from Party Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on March 7 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, during which the secretariat decided to expel an incumbent member and a former member of Bac Ninh province’s Party Committee, and a former member of Hoa Binh province’s Party Committee from the Party.