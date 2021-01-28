Politics Delegates await country’s new achievements With the highest sense of responsibility, delegates at the 13th National Party Congress have expressed their hopes and expectations about the country’s achievements in the time to come.

Politics Congress votes on number of Party Central Committee members The 13th National Party Congress discussed and voted to approve the number of Party Central Committee members being 200, at a plenary session in Hanoi on January 28, according to the press release on the working day of the congress.

Politics Congratulations continue flowing in for 13th National Party Congress The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has received an additional 83 congratulatory letters and messages from parties, organisations, diplomatic delegations, and friends worldwide over the past few days.

Politics People-to-people diplomacy a pillar in Vietnam’s diplomatic efforts: Official Draft documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress have identified people-to-people diplomacy as one of the three pillars in Vietnam’s diplomatic efforts, thus ensuring its diplomacy is comprehensive and reflects the role of forces engaged in the task, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga has said.