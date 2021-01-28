Congratulatory messages show solidarity, friendship, cooperation with Vietnam
At a discussion session of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A large number of parties, organisations, diplomatic delegations, and friends around the world have extended congratulatory messages to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), expressing their solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with the Vietnamese Party, State and people.
In its message, the Japanese Communist Party said the Vietnamese people’s heroic struggle for independence and freedom and that struggle’s historic victory considerably contributed to the building of peace in Asia and the world nowadays.
The Japanese Communist Party wished the CPV’s congress a great success so as to continue promoting the “Doi moi” (Renewal) process, improving people’s living standards, building the country, and developing the economy and society.
Affirming that British communists always keep in mind the CPV’s role in the heroic fight for national independence and freedom, the Communist Party of Britain wrote in its message that Vietnam, under the CPV’s leadership, has become an important force in the international arena.
Vietnam’s support for countries and communist and fraternal parties has reflected the finest tradition of the international solidarity spirit, it added.
Meanwhile, the Communist Party of Greece noted the world’s people always admire the struggle for national liberation of Vietnam under the CPV’s leadership, and that struggle has gone down in history as an epic of the era.
Wishing the CPV’s 13th National Congress a success, the Communist Party of Greece offered warm greetings to the communists, working class, and people of Vietnam, who represent the great heroism in their historic revolution.
For its part, the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia noted under the CPV’s successful leadership, Vietnam has developed strongly for the sake of the Vietnamese people.
The socio-economic development achievements and high international prestige of Vietnam, as a factor ensuring stability, peace, security, and cooperation in Southeast Asia, have proved the soundness of the path the CPV has chosen, the message read./.