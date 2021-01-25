In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the Congress, the Chinese ambassador said he expects that the 13th National Party Congress will elect an unyielding and strong Party Central Committee for the new tenure that will win over the people’s wholehearted support and trust to continue leading the country’s socialism building to even greater success.

The diplomat went on to say that since the previous congress, under the steadfast leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the Vietnamese Party and Government have stepped up the Party building, the corruption combat, reforms, and development, with growth of 2.9 percent - one of the world’s fastest growth rates last year.

The ambassador quoted the Vietnamese leader as saying that the 13th Party Congress takes place amid a fast and complicatedly changing world, the Party is still facing a number of difficulties and challenges, and that firmly maintaining the Party’s revolutionary and trailblazing nature and building an increasingly clean and strong Party are the prerequisites for continuous development.

He went on to say that in the new context, the two Parties and countries should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, adding that China is ready to join Vietnam in seriously realising the important common perceptions shared between the two Parties and countries’ leaders, increasing high-level strategic exchange and experience sharing, boosting connecting development strategies, and expanding result-oriented cooperation in all fields, thereby reaching a new height in both countries’ socialism building and bilateral relations./.

VNA