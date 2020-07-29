Health Quang Ninh obstetrics hospital named Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding at a ceremony on July 28.

Health Hospitals ready to assist Da Nang in COVID-19 patient treatment Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has urged medical centres in other provinces and cities to share the burden with Da Nang as the central coastal city is now a hotspot of COVID-19.

Health Seven more new COVID-19 cases reported in Da Nang, Quang Nam Seven more new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on July 28 in Da Nang city and Quang Nam province, taking the total count in the country to 438 as of 6pm of July 28, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health COVID-19 monitoring tightened at health facilities The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has issued an urgent dispatch requesting cities and provinces step up preventive measures at health facilities.