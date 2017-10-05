Doctors of the Children’s Hospital II presented the twins and their family with flowers at a press conference (Photo tuoitre.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - Conjoined twins joined at the coccyx area were successfully separated at the Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, announced the hospital officials at a press conference on October 4.



The twins are 14-month-old Dieu Thi Bao An and Dieu Thi Bao Han from the southern province of Binh Phuoc. They are recovering and will be discharged next week.



The two infants were hospitalised on July 26, two days after birth. After several consultations and referrals, on August 23, the twins were separated after an 11.5 hour-long surgery.



According to Tran Dong A, former director of the Children’s Hospital 2, twins conjoined at the coccyx area is extremely rare. This is only the 29th such case in the world. Since their spinal cords are joined where cerebrospinal fluid and nerves run, the surgery is fraught with various difficulties.



Pham Ngoc Thach, director of the hospital, said that in the next six weeks, doctors will examine the twins’ anal skin. If things look positive, doctors will form real anuses for them since they are using false ones.



Their recovery can only be determined once they turn three years old.



The hospital will cover all the costs of treatment for the twins and continue to support them in their next surgery.-VNA