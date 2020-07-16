Conjoined twins successfully separated in Ho Chi Minh City
Around 100 doctors and nurses at the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City takes part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital)
When the twins were delivered in June last year, the city’s Children’s Hospital said they were joined at the pelvis and all four lower extremities were present and oriented at right angles to the axis of the common trunk (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital)
Doctors have prepared scenarios and predicted risks since June 2019 when the twins were born (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital)
Last year, when the woman's pregnancy reached 16 weeks, doctors detected that the twins shared one umbilical cord (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital)
At 33 weeks, doctors decided to operate and deliver the twins (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital)
Doctors said they would perform additional operations on the children, including plastic surgery (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Acting Minister of Heath Nguyen Thanh Long on July 15 evening sent a special congratulation message to the team of doctors who carried out the surgery and at the same time passed on their best wishes to the two baby sisters (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital)