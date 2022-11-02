The annual event was a key activity in a programme to identify Vietnamese goods in 2022, under a project on developing the domestic market in association with the “Vietnamese people use Vietnamese goods” campaign during the 2021-2025 period.

With a message of “building an ecosystem of businesses manufacturing and trading Vietnamese goods”, this year’s event attracted nearly 100 units from large production and distribution corporations and cooperatives as well as small production households in mountainous, remote, and island areas.

With a series of activities linking large businesses with small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperatives, the festival is hoped to create a business community ecosystem for producers and traders of Vietnamese goods.

Participants at the festival launched the movement for “building a community ecosystem of enterprises manufacturing and trading Vietnamese goods”./.

VNA