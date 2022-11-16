The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said in a statement on November 14 that the sides agreed to carry out relevant legal process and procedures for the repatriation of the seal to Vietnam in accordance with the laws of both nations.

Earlier, on October 19, Millon announced its auction of 329 antiquities, including two dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty – a golden seal made in 1823 and a golden bowl made under the reign of King Khai Dinh (1917 - 1925).

The inter-ministerial working delegation was formed shortly after in a bid to negotiate with Millon with regards to the seal’s authenticity and repatriation./.

VNA