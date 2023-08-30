Environment Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve The Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, on an area of 106,646 hectares, is considered a standard for the most typical forest ecosystem in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The reserve attracts crowds of tourists keen to explore and experience eco-tourism activities.

Environment Vietnam, Japan cooperate in ocean waste management Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh held a working session with Japanese Minister of Environment Nishimura Akihiro in Hanoi on August 25 regarding cooperation in environment protection and climate change response.

Environment National plan issued to implement Glasgow declaration on forests, land use Vietnam will closely manage natural forests, and gradually deal with forest and land degradation by 2025 as set in the freshly-approved national plan on the implementation of the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use.