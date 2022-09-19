Excavations at the citadel between 2002 and 2004 discovered various exhibits and architectural traces of various dynasties, paving the way for further research and conservation work.

Associate Professor Tran Duc Cuong, Chairman of Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences, said: "Work will be sped up soon thanks to the attention paid by Hanoi authorities and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism."

More effort is required in the research, conservation, and development of heritage values at the Thang Long - Hanoi Imperial Citadel.

"We discover new issues each time, as there are things that remain unclear about the historical evidence at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel," said Professor Ueno Kunikazu from Nara Women’s University, Japan.

Over the past two decades and the 10 years since the relic was recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, the values of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel have been upheld through various activities.

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel is a cultural, historical, and archaeological relic of Vietnam and a cultural heritage of the world that needs further effort in research, conservation, and development./.

VNA