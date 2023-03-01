World Singapore announces new 5G projects in EV manufacturing, river cleaning Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary on February 28 told the country’s parliament that new applications of 5G technology will be used this year in its three projects on electric vehicle manufacturing, river cleaning and security surveillance.

World Thailand approves rubber price guarantee scheme for farmers A scheme worth 7.6 billion THB (215 million USD) has been approved by the cabinet of Thailand to guarantee rubber prices for 1.6 million farmers registered with the country’s Rubber Authority.

World Tanker with 800 tonnes of oil sank in Philippines waters A Philippine fuel tanker partially sank in the country's waters on February 28, authorities said, as they tried to contain a diesel spill stretching several kilometres.