Construction corporation plans to build 50,000 social houses in 2022-2030
Construction group Viglacera Corporation JSC has announced its plan to develop 50,000 affordable apartments for workers during 2022-2030.
Viglacera Corporation JSC plans to develop 50,000 affordable apartments for workers during 2022-2030. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Construction group Viglacera Corporation JSC has announced its plan to develop 50,000 affordable apartments for workers during 2022-2030.
Accordingly, an array of projects will be rolled out in the coming time, including one at Dong Van IV Industrial Park in Ha Nam province, another in Kim Chung commune, Hanoi’s Dong Anh district, and one in Hai Yen ward, Quang Ninh province’s Mong Cai city. The corporation will also join bidding for new projects in Bac Ninh, Phu Tho and Hanoi.
The projects aim at improving the living standard of workers, ensuring their commitment to the enterprises.
Last year, despite global headwinds, the corporation showed robust performance, with the business and production activities surpassing its set targets. Building materials and industrial real estate continued making significant contributions to the firm’s revenue and profit.
The result was spurred by Viglacera’s consistent policy on the development of complete industrial service, affordable houses for workers and cultural institution. The firm paid due attention to improving service quality and professional operation, and enhancing utilities at industrial parks, making itself an attractive destination for investors in the future.
Viglacera is now owning and operating 12 industrial parks, covering an area of more than 4,000 hectares. The parks have lured 16 billion USD in foreign direct investment from large enterprises, including Samsung, Amkor, Canon, Hyosung, and Anam Electronics.
This year, it will sharpen focus on enhancing business management, accelerating digital transformation, and applying Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in business and production management for the firm’s stable and long-term development.
Viglacera will continue its proactive and flexible business policy, making it suitable to the market developments./.