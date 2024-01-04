Business Ministry promotes responsible business in e-commerce To promote responsible business in e-commerce, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) actively protects the rights and interests of consumers.

Business RoK seeks to import graphite from Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Technology DA Company on January 3 announced that it has signed an exclusive contract for importing natural graphite with Vietnam Graphite Group (VGG).

Business Vietnam’s renewables need long-term strategy Without a long-term strategy and faster localisation, Vietnam’s energy sector could very well fall short in the competition for renewable energy market share on home ground, said industry insiders and experts.

Business Vietnam sustains recovery momentum, positioned for significant growth Overcoming the fluctuations from the global economic landscape and internal constraints in 2023, Vietnam's economy continued its trajectory of recovery, with inflation kept under control and key balances safeguarded.