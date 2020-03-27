Business MBBank postpones annual meeting The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank) has decided to postpone its annual shareholders’ meeting.

Business National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to chair a national teleconference between the Government and localities in the next few days to discuss measures to deal with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam – Japan trade up 8.6 percent in two months The General Department of Vietnam Customs has reported that the Vietnam – Japan trade reached 6.2 billion USD in the first two months of this year, an 8.6-percent increase from a year earlier.