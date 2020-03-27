Construction firm debuts on HoSE
The introduction of Kien Giang Construction Investment Consultancy Group to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on March 25. (Photo thitruongtaichinhtiente.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – The Kien Giang Construction Investment Consultancy Group listed 50 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on March 25.
The company has been listed as CKG and its shares debuted at 11,000 VND (0.47 USD) apiece. The company's shares tumbled 20 percent to finish on March 25 at 8,800 VND.
Its shares ended flat on March 26.
The company was founded in 1992 and was equitised in 2006 with registered charter capital of 45 billion VND.
Current charter capital is 500 billion VND.
The firm’s main businesses are construction, real estate trading and financial investment.
According to Chairman Tran Tho Thang, the listing proved the company had achieved breakthroughs in operation and administration.
The company's total net revenue increased to 850 billion VND in 2018 from 795 billion VND in 2017.
Post-tax profit in these two years hit 60 billion VND and 89 billion VND, respectively.
In the first nine months of 2019, total net revenue was 910 billion VND and post-tax profit was 97 billion VND./.