Business Vietnam looks to promote issuance of Gov’t bonds on int’l market Experts and economists have proposed to expand the issuance of Government bonds to the international market, saying that this will help increase oppotunities to mobilise investment flows for socio-economic development projects of Vietnam in the time to come.

Business Top 10 prestigious firms in property, construction announced Vinhomes JSC and Nova JSC are among the top 10 prestigious firms in the real estate and construction sector this year.

Business Southeast Asia’s largest LPG underground storage facility to soon operate A 1.35 billion USD underground storage facility for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia with a huge storage capacity of 240,000 tonnes, is expected to soon become operational in the Mekong Delta province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.