Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.nhandan.com.vn/)



As many as 47.5 percent of the 6,600 respondent enterprises said that they have faced more difficulties in the period, the survey showed.



The situation was predicted to be more positive in the next quarter, with 53.1 percent of those forecasting more stable operation, while the rest said that it will be worse.



The production and business situation of an enterprise can be assessed on the basis of equilibrium indicators on production and business trend, fluctuation of total costs and costs for raw materials and labourer, and on labourer demand./.