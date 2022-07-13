Business HCM City to implement transport projects around Tan Son Nhat airport Ho Chi Minh City is finalising procedures to implement some projects around its Tan Son Nhat International Airport in late 2022, aiming to ease traffic congestion in the area and expand traffic connections with Terminal T3 that is scheduled to be put into operation soon to serve about 20 million passengers per year.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,198 VND/USD on July 13, up 15 VND from the previous day.

Business Kien Giang leverages advantages to lure investment The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang wants to improve investment promotion, focusing on attracting large investors in such sectors as agriculture, industry, services, communications, and marine economy.

Business Infographic Garment-textile exports surge 21.6% in H1 Vietnam’s garment-textile exports hit 18.65 billion USD in the first half of 2022, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.6%, according to the General Statistics Office.