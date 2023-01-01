Business First cargo welcomed in Hai Phong, Da Nang Three terminal branches of Hai Phong Port JSC in the northern port city of Hai Phong on January 1 welcomed first cargo of 2023.

Business Vietnam rides through economic difficulties Under the sound leadership of the Party Central Committee and with the motto “Solidarity, discipline, active adaptation, safety, efficiency and economic recovery”, the Government and the entire country have overcome challenges and reaped achievements in all spheres, laying foundation for 2023 and subsequent years.

Business Textile-garment targets up to 48 billion USD in 2023 export turnover Textile and garment exports may reach 47 - 48 billion USD in the positive scenario for 2023 and 45 - 46 billion USD in the lower-case scenario, said the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Business New mindset for Vietnam’s agriculture economy Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-fisheries hit new records this year amid fluctuations in the world market, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.