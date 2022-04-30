Business Agricultural cooperation brings huge benefit to Vietnam, Thailand The long-term friendship between Vietnam and Thailand, especially agricultural cooperation, will bring great benefits to two countries' people, Thai Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on has said.

Business Bamboo Airways opens direct Melbourne-Hanoi route Bamboo Airways has just launched the Melbourne-Hanoi air route, becoming the first Vietnamese airline to operate the route, contributing to promoting the partnership between Vietnam and Australia.