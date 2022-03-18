Business Reopened international flights to help FDI take off The reopening of international flights to Vietnam after more than one year of closure, coupled with the country’s bright prospect for economic recovery, will help accelerate the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Business Work on Vientiane-Vung Ang railway expected to start in November Construction of a railway linking Vientiane with the Vung Ang seaport in Vietnam’s central Ha Tinh province is expected to begin in November, the Vientiane Times reported, quoting an investor involved in the project. ​

Business Vietnam, China localities discuss ways to early resume customs clearance for goods Delegations from Mong Cai city in the northern border province of Quang Ninh and China’s Dongxing city engaged in an online talk on March 17 to discuss issues related to customs clearance for goods at their border gates.