Business Anti-counterfeit Technology Centre opens branch in HCM City The Anti-counterfeit Technology Centre (ACT) Vietnam officially launched its branch in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18, aiming to prevent counterfeit products and protect the rights of consumers and enterprises in the southern region.

Business Tax from e-commerce activities increases Tax declared from e-commerce activities had been increasing, reported the General Department of Taxation.

Business Vinh Phuc sees RoK investors as key: Official Vinh Phuc province views localities and businesses in the Republic of Korea (RoK) as its partners of top importance and a key factor in its international integration strategy, Hoang Thi Thuy Lan, Secretary of the Vinh Phuc Party Committee, has said.

Business Vietnam, US eye stronger trade ties Vietnam and the US will step up the establishment of production chains and market connectivity to ensure balanced and sustainable development, a forum in HCM City on November 18 heard.