Politics Body of Vietnamese victim in Seoul Halloween disaster repatriated Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said according to information from the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK), the body of the only Vietnamese victim who died in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon area was repatriated on November 2.

Politics Authorities working to recover imperial seal to be auctioned in France: spokeswoman Authorities in Vietnam are looking for possibilities and taking necessary measures to repatriate the imperial golden seal of the Nguyen Dynasty that has set to be auctioned soon by a Paris-based action house, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics HCM City leader pledges to facilitate investment of Danish enterprises Ho Chi Minh City is committed to creating favourable conditions for Danish firms to make long-term investments and run businesses in green economic development, stated Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan while hosting Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik Andre Henrik Christian on November 3.

Politics Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission holds 22nd meeting The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held the 22nd meeting on November 1-2, deciding disciplinary measures on a number of Party organisations and officials.