Construction Minister presents measures to meet housing demand of low income earners
Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi has presented to the National Assembly measures to be taken in the time ahead to meet housing demand of low income earners and workers.
Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the NA session on November 3. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi has presented to the National Assembly measures to be taken in the time ahead to meet housing demand of low income earners and workers.
In reply to NA deputies’ questions on social housing policies at a Question-&-Answer session on November 3, the minister admitted that social housing development has not met expectations, with 7.79 million sq.m of housing built so far while the target 12.5 million sq.m. The land fund for social housing at present can meet just over 36% of demand.
Attributing the problem to legal obstacles and limited financial resources, Nghi said ministries and agencies should focus efforts on fine-tuning the legal documents related to housing, especially social housing, tackling difficulties for on-going housing projects and continuing to push ahead with the project to build at least 1 million housing units for low income earners and workers.
He also urged localities to continue with administrative procedure reform and create land fund for social housing, while removing difficulties and obstacles facing enterprises investing in social housing development./.