Society Study released to improve democracy at grassroots level Villages and residential groups are the best performers of the right to democracy at grassroots level, revealed a study at a symposium held by the United Nations Development Programme in Hanoi on November 2.

Society VNA General Director hosts KPF Director General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 1 for Director of the Korea Press Foundation Lee Hee-yong.

Society 87 businesses honoured for implementing social insurance policies The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) held a ceremony in northern Ninh Binh province on October 31 to honour 87 businesses in 20 northern cities and provinces for their outstanding performance in implementing social and health insurance policies in the 2017-2021 period.