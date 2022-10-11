Construction ministry boosts cooperation with Finland
Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi hosted a reception for visiting Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland Antti Kurvinen in Hanoi on October 10, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation in water supply and drainage.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi hosted a reception for visiting Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland Antti Kurvinen in Hanoi on October 10, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation in water supply and drainage.
Nghi said that the Finnish Government and ministry have supported his ministry in various fields, especially water supply and drainage and clean water management.
Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi (C) (Photo: VNA)He expressed his wish that in the coming time, the Finnish ministry will cooperate with the Ministry of Construction to study solutions to ensure the quality of water and water supply service in urban areas; study the organisation and management model of water supply for urban and rural areas; and coordinate with and support Vietnam in building the Law on Water Supply and Drainage.
Antti Kurvinen affirmed that as the Ministry of Construction is an important partner of Finland in matters related to clean water, her country is always willing to share management experience and concretise cooperation activities with Vietnam.
As the two countries are about to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 2023, he said he hopes they will promote collaboration in the fields of economics, politics and trade, particularly in agriculture, forestry and renewables.
The two ministers agreed to soon sign a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation./.