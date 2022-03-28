The design of Chau Doc bridge (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – Construction of Chau Doc bridge which connects Kien Giang province’s Chau Doc city and Dong Thap province’s Tan Chau town started on March 28.



The bridge, which crosses the Hau River, is 667m in length and 14m in wide. It has a designed capacity of 60 kilometres per hour and is estimated to cost 534 billion VND (23.4 million USD).



The bridge, which is expected to be put into operation in 2024, is part of a regional linkage project with a total investment of more than 2.1 trillion VND (93 million USD).



Once completed, the project will help shorten the travel time from Chau Doc to Tan Chau as well as from the western region to Ho Chi Minh City, promoting economic development and tourism in southwestern border areas.



Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Nguyen Thanh Binh, Chairman of An Giang province People's Committee highlighted the importance of the project, saying it facilitates traffic connections between Chau Doc city as well as other districts in the province with Tan Chau island town, contributing to creating a breakthrough in the province's socio-economic development in the future.



The project will contribute to expanding the urban space of Tan Chau and Chau Doc city, creating favorable conditions for the circulation of goods, import and export activities through border gates while attracting tourists to the province, he said, adding that it also serves as an impetus for economic development and attracts investors to the province.

He asked relevant agencies to create conditions for investors so that the project will complete on schedule and ensure its quality./.