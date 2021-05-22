Business Manufacturing industries face difficulties due to shortage of chips The shortage of electronic chips is causing difficulties for businesses and electronics manufacturers as chipsets are used in most electronic products and technological devices.

Business S&P Global Ratings raises Vietnam’s outlook to 'positive' The S&P Global Ratings announced on May 21 that it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating, improving its economic outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'.

Business Renewable energy output up nearly 160 percent during Jan-Apr Vietnam’s total output of electricity from renewable energies hit 9.5 billion kWh in the first four months of 2021, up 156.9 percent year-on-year, and accounting for 11.8 percent of the total electricity output, according to a report by the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).