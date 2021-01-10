Business Telecom revenue tops 5.62 billion VND in 2020 The revenue of Vietnamese network operators reached more than 130 trillion VND (5.62 billion USD) in 2020, up 0.3 percent year-on-year, according to the statistics from Ministry of Information and Communication.

Business Resilience helps Vietnam overcome year of COVID-19 Though COVID-19 has sent the global economy into one of its worst recessions ever, Vietnam posted GDP growth of 2.91 percent in 2020 thanks to its solid control of outbreaks and timely support to both enterprises and local people.