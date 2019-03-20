Construction of Formula One racetrack begins in Hanoi

The Hanoi People's Committee on March 20 held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Formula One racetrack in Nam Tu Liem district.
VNA
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 16:31:00
Print
Nine-story lotus tower in Giam pagoda
Thi Cam rice cooking contest
Gia Lai preserves ethnic cultural values
Revival of scarf weaving village in Dong Thap
Sixth edition of Ao Dai Festival wraps up
Ban flower festival underway in Dien Bien
Vietnamese flower arrangements displayed at Japan exhibition
Foreigner passionate about Vietnamese ethnic minorities’ culture