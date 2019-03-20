Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 21:11:59

Culture - Sports

Construction of Formula One racetrack begins in Hanoi

The Hanoi People's Committee on March 20 held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Formula One racetrack in Nam Tu Liem district.

