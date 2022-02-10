Construction of HCM City's Metro Line No.1 is sped up for commercial operation by 2023. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) together with contractors and consultation units will make utmost efforts to complete and put the Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien) into operation in 2023 as scheduled, said MAUR Vice Director of the board Nguyen Quoc Hien on February 10.

Speaking at a ceremony to resume work on the project after the Lunar New Year festival, Hien said trial run is projected to be carried out in each part and the metro route as a whole from Long Binh depot to Ben Thanh central station this year, which is a key year for the project to meet the deadline for commercial operation.

So far, 89 percent of the workload of the Metro Line No.1 project has been completed. Eleven trains used for the line have arrived in Vietnam.

At the event, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh urged relevant agencies to devise measures to surmount difficulties caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and speed up the implementation of the project this year in a safe and efficient manner.

Municipal authorities will hold fortnightly meetings to keep watch on progress and timely address bottlenecks so that the project will be on schedule, he said./.



