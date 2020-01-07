Society Lam Dong: more schools meet national standard An additional 21 schools in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have been recognized as meeting national standards.

Society Workshop gathers young Vietnamese intellectuals in Czech Republic Young Vietnamese scientists, post graduates and students studying and working in the Czech Republic gathered at a science research workshop held at Charles University in Prague on January 4.

Society BUV helps Vietnam train high-quality human resources The British University Vietnam (BUV) has provided students a chance to access an international education and helped the country improve the quality of its human resources over the past decade, heard a ceremony held in the northern province of Hung Yen on January 5 to mark the 10th anniversary of the BUV.

Society Vietnam National Union of Students marks 70th anniversary The Vietnam National Union of Students (VNUS) Central Committee held a ceremony in Hanoi on January 5 to celebrate its 70th traditional day (January 9).