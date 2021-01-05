Specifically, the ACV, the investor of the third component project of Long Thanh airport’s first stage, will begin the construction of the project with bomb and mine clearance in Long Thanh district.

The corporation said earlier that it would invest nearly 4.3 billion USD in the third component project.

Of the total capital, more than 36.1 trillion VND will be sourced from ACV and the remainder from loans and other legitimate sources.

The airport will be built in three phases over three decades, and is expected to become the country’s largest airport.

Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, the Long Thanh airport is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat international airport in the city, now the country’s largest airport./.

