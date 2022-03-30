The ground leveling and water drainage bidding package of the project is ahead of schedule. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – Construction work at the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai is accelerated to ensure the project's scheduled pace.

The ground leveling and water drainage bidding package of the project is ahead of schedule, according to Nguyen Khac Phong, vice director of the project management board under the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the investor of phase one of the airport project.

The ACV said it has completed bomb and mine clearance on more than 1,500 ha out of the total area of phase one of 1,800ha, and built boundary walls in cleared areas.

Construction of Long Thanh int’l airport accelerated. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the contractor for the foundation work expects to finish the work in October.



The ACV is urgently preparing necessary conditions to complete the appraisal and selection of contractors for the building of the passenger terminal in June, while construction of two routes connecting the airport is scheduled to commence in December this year.



Work on the airfield infrastructure such as take-off and landing runways, taxiways, and aprons will start simultaneously at the end of this year and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, work on auxiliary facilities is expected to begin in March 2023 and completed in January 2025.



Covering a total area of more than 5,580 hectares, the Long Thanh International Airport will spread across six communes in Long Thanh district in Dong Nai province. The airport’s total investment is 336.63 trillion VND (14.47 billion USD), with construction divided into three phases.



In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built at a cost of 109.112 trillion VND to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.



The project started in 2021. Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.



Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, the airport is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat international airport in the southern metropolis, now the country’s largest airport./.