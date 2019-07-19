The Paediatrics Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City began the construction of its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on July 19, which is expected to be the most modern in Vietnam’s southern region (Photo: medinet.gov.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – The Paediatrics Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City began the construction of its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on July 19, which is expected to be the most modern in Vietnam’s southern region.



The unit, with three buildings spanning nearly 60,000 sq.m., is being built at a cost of more than 2 trillion VND (86.03 million USD).



It is hoped to foster the development of specific medical specialties for child patients in line with orientations of the municipal health department, including cardiovascular medicine, emergency, antitoxics, neonatology, and audiology, among others.



The new NICU is expected to start operation in 2021 to raise the hospital’s quality and meet people’s demand.



Maternal and child mortality rates could be reduced in Vietnam if hospitals actively seek solutions to prevent medically adverse events and medical errors, the Maternal and Child Health Department of the Ministry of Health has recommended.



According to the department’s statistics, 134 medically adverse events were reported between 2016 and 2018. Of these, 45 caused maternal mortalities and 16 neonatal mortalities. -VNA