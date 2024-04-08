Construction of Suntory PepsiCo’s largest factory in Asia kicks off
The Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company kicked off the construction of its biggest factory in the Asia-Pacific region on April 8 at the Huu Thanh Industrial Park in Duc Hoa district, the southern province of Long An.
Covering nearly 20ha, the project has an estimated investment of more than 300 million USD. Once completed, it is expected to have an annual output of 800 million litres, helping enhance the company’s ability to meet consumer needs and strengthen its leading position in the Vietnamese market.
The factory will also be operated with renewable energy such as biomass fuel and solar energy, helping to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions during production activities. At the same time, it will supply products with packaging made from wholly recycled plastic, and apply initiatives to save natural resources in production.
This is a strong move taken by the company in joining the Vietnamese Government's efforts in realising its sustainability commitments, especially the commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.
General Director of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Jahanzeb Khan said that the Long An factory has the largest investment in the company's history in Vietnam. It will help raise standards for productivity and sustainable development, paving the way for the company's long-term growth and enhancing its ability to serve consumers. It is the sixth of the firm in the Southeast Asian nation.
Chairman of the Long An provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Ut said that the province recently has welcomed many large projects from investors such as Lotte, VinaCapital, Saigontel, Coca-Cola, and Aeon. These are good signs for its economy, and demonstrate the rapid economic development of the locality.
The provincial leader pledged to improve the province’s business and investment environment, increase transparency, and support businesses.
On this occasion, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam and the Ministry of Education and Training donated clean water equipment worth 500 million VND (20,000 USD) to primary schools in the province as part of the company's "Mizuiku - I love clean water” programme./.