Construction of Thailand’s first high-speed railway on schedule
Bangkok (VNA) – Construction of a high-speed railway between Bangkok and the north-eastern city of is on schedule, according to government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.
Its first phase - a 250-km high-speed railway from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima - is slated for completion in 2026, she said.
It consists of six stations in the capital city – Bang Sue Grand Station, Don Mueang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Traisuree said that of 14 civil construction contracts under the first phase, one contract had been completed, nine are under construction, one is being prepared and three have yet to be signed.
She said the second phase – a 357-km high-speed railway from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai – is currently undergoing environmental impact assessment.
She added that the Department of Highways is cooperating with Laos on the construction of a bridge over the Mekong River for the high-speed railway.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul would lead a team to Laos for talks on the bridge construction in October, she added.
Thailand’s first high-speed railway will link up with the China-Laos high-speed railway in a network that will eventually connect Kunming in China to Singapore./.
