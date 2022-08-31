World Cambodia’s peppercorn exports drop due to falling demand Cambodia’s peppercorn exports in the first seven months of 2022 stood at about 6,990 tonnes, nearly a 70% decline compared to the same period last year, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

World Singapore, Indonesia pledge to enhance cooperation on logistics and trade Singapore and Indonesia have committed to continue work to improve connectivity between the two nations, as travel restrictions ease and economic activities on both sides resume.

World Malaysian PM: economic expansion encouraging The encouraging economic expansion seen at present is due to the expansionary fiscal policy via the 2022 Budget, a monetary policy that has remained accommodative, as well as the full reopening of the economy and national borders, said Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on August 30.

World Indonesia cuts airfares by 15% to revitalise tourism Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has announced that the ticket prices on domestic flights will be cut down by 15%, starting next week, to boost tourism recovery and development.