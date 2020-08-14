Business German newspaper highlights Vietnam as attractive investment destination German tape manufacturer Tesa plans to build a 55 million EUR (65 million USD) factory in Northern Vietnam in an effort to expand its production as from 2023, according to Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper.

Business Vietjet offers free checked baggage on all domestic flights Vietjet is offering the most special promotion in history with 15kg checked baggage free of charge for all passengers flying across Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate continues going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on August 14, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business PM urges Phu Tho to turn tourism into spearhead Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested the northern midland province of Phu Tho develop tourism into an economic spearhead in the time ahead.