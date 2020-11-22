Illustrative image (Photo: vnexpress.net)

HCM City (VNA) – Construction on the Can Tho - Bac Lieu expressway, which is included in the Can Tho- Ca Mau expressway project, will start next year, according to project officials.

Diep Bao Tuan, deputy general director of Cuu Long Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (Cuu Long CIPM), said the project is expected to be completed in 2025.

The expressway will pass through Vinh Long, Hau Giang, Soc Trang, and Bac Lieu provinces, and Can Tho City.

The Can Tho-Bac Lieu section will be funded by the State budget as part of the 2021-2025 medium-term public investment plan, while the Bac Lieu-Ca Mau section will be built under a public-private partnership.

According to Cuu Long CIPM, the project is expected to create connections through 13 provinces in the Mekong Delta region, complete the regional traffic network, and connect economic centres, new urban areas and traffic hubs.

The expressway is designed and built with high technical standards and modern technology. It will improve efficiency and save transportation time.

The Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway is among several roads being planned or constructed in the Mekong Delta region. The 51-kilometer Lo Te – Rach Soi Expressway connecting Can Tho City with Kien Giang province opened to traffic in September, while the Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway in Tien Giang province will open before Lunar New Year in February./.