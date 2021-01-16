At the groundbreaking ceremony of the project (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – Construction of a



Invested by the WTO Construction Trading Joint Stock Corporation, the project's first phase has total investment capital of over 10 trillion VND (over 432 million USD), with four wind power plants 1A, 1B, 1C and 1D to be built in coastal communes of Tan Tien and Nguyen Huan in Dam Doi district, and Tam Giang Dong commune of Nam Can district.

These plants, comprising 83 wind turbines with a capacity of 4.5 MW each, are scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.



WTO Construction Trading JSC and the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) have signed a power purchase contract for this project.



Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Tien Hai highlighted the significance of the project, saying that it will contribute to promoting industrial and tourism development of the locality in the future./.







