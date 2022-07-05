At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Vietnam Federation of Civil Engineering Association (VFCEA) to improve the quality of consulting, assessment and social criticism in the construction sector.



He made the suggestion at a meeting with the association’s representatives on July 5 on the occasion of its 40th founding anniversary.



Highlighting the importance of the construction sector to the national economy, the President required the VFCEA to advise the Party and the State on issues relating to development strategies such as housing, urban areas, industrial parks, socio-economic infrastructure, architectural planning, including related institutions and legal documents.



He also asked the association to involve in fighting corruption and wastefulness in construction.



The President proposed that the Government create favourable conditions for the VFCEA’s operation, and the Ministry of Construction facilitate the association's participation in research and discussions related to the management of planning, construction and infrastructure development of industrial parks, urban areas, workers' housing and new rural areas as well as perfecting legal institutions related to the sector./.