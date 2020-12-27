Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the construction sector to pay more attention to housing demand of residents.



The Government leader made the request while attending a conference of the Construction Ministry to review its performance in 2020 and launch tasks for next year on December 26.



At the event, he hailed the construction sector for fulfilling 2020 tasks, contributing to the country’s common achievements and accomplishing goals set in the Resolution adopted by the 12th National Party Congress.



He expressed his delight at a facelift in rural and urban areas via the new rural development programme and 90 percent of urban dwellers have been given access to clean water via the concentrated water supply system.



The PM said over the past five years, the sector has seen progress in various fields, ranging from design to construction and production of construction materials for domestic consumption and export. Its growth hits about 8.7 percent each year.



The Construction Ministry built and submitted a project on construction pricing system and another on technical standards for construction, thereby making breakthrough in improving the efficiency of construction investment and contributing to fighting corruption and negative behaviours in the field.



The sector was also lauded for its real estate management, improved capacity of technical managers and strong development of enterprises capable of designing large-scale civil and industrial works.



He also pointed out that there remains a shortage of housing for workers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, low-quality planning and development of small urban areas.



About orientations during the 2021-2025 period, he asked the sector to improve its capacity of designing and building modern and complex works, and expand markets abroad.



The leader highlighted a need to continue refining relevant mechanisms as a crucial and breakthrough task, ensure the safety of housing for residents as Vietnam is hard-hit by climate change.



He directed the Construction Ministry to work closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to build smart urban areas in the country to prevent wastefulness, develop eco-friendly construction materials and minimise the use of non-renewable resources like cement.



The PM called for building a contingent of talented architects and outstanding architecture works of high value, as well as the national housing development strategy till 2030, and training managers in urban construction.



According to the ministry, five targets of its 2016-2020 plan have been met, including an annual growth of 8.5-8.7 percent and an urbanisation rate of around 40 percent by late 2020. The country is now home to 862 urban areas compared to 787 in 2015, contributing to about 70 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).



For the first time in six consecutive years, there has been not “bubble” in real estate market. Capital in the market has approximated 4.5 quadrillion VND (195.6 billion USD) while foreign direct investment hit around 17.63 billion USD, contributing some 0.4 percentage point to economic growth. Total revenue from construction and real estate accounted for 11 percent of the GDP./.