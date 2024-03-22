Business 140 int’l delegations to join Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 As many as 140 international delegations from 50 countries worldwide will be invited to the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, which is scheduled to take place at the Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi from December 19-22.

Business Workshop spotlights external challenges’ impacts on Vietnam’s development An international workshop was held by the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences in Hanoi on March 22 to look into impacts of external challenges on Vietnam’s integration into the world.

Business Conference mobilises resources for nature-based agricultural development Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan on March 21 called on international partners to support the Vietnamese Government in carrying out nature-based agricultural models and projects in the Mekong Delta which has been hard hit by climate change.

Business Forum promotes ESG practices in Vietnam Businesspeople, experts and managers exchanged views on sustainable development and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) practices in enterprises at a forum on March 21.