Construction starts on Long Thanh airport’s flight management works
Work started on September 29 on flight management works – the component Project No.2 in the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport Project in the southern province of Dong Nai.
Perspectives of first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport Project (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Work started on September 29 on flight management works – the component Project No.2 in the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport Project in the southern province of Dong Nai.
They are large-scale infrastructure works with the most complex technology ever built by the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM).
The component project has a total investment of nearly 3.5 trillion VND (147.3 million USD). Its works include an air traffic control tower and supporting items, primary/secondary surveillance radar stations and VHF radio base stations, weather surveillance radar, and automated weather observing system (AWOS).
Covering a total area of more than 5,580 hectares, the Long Thanh International Airport will spread across six communes in Long Thanh district in Dong Nai province. The airport’s total investment is 336.63 trillion VND, with construction divided into three phases.
In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built at a cost of 109.112 trillion VND to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.
The project started in 2021. Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.
Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, the airport is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat international airport in the southern metropolis, now the country’s largest airport./.