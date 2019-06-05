Hot issues relating to construction, transport, and culture sectors dominate the second day of the National Assembly’s Q&A session on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

Hot issues relating to construction, transport, and culture sectors dominated the second day of the National Assembly’s Q&A session on June 5.Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha received 49 questions and nine debates from the deputies in the morning.NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said that the Government has made concerted efforts in improving state management in construction and urban, contributing to a facelift created to urban areas as well as making property market an important investment channel for the economy.As the management work still shows limitations, the top legislator asked the Government, the construction ministry and competent ministries and sectors to complete legal frameworks on construction, housing, urban area management, realty business and management of residential buildings.Specific standards for condominium, condotel, resort villa and officetel should be issued by 2021, she said, adding that the realty market must be restructured in tandem with the implementation of the National Strategy for Housing Development, ensuring that the property market develops in a stable and sustainable manner.After that, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The responded to 44 questions about problems in transport infrastructure; the management of transportation activities; driver training and driving licence granting and revocation; the management and monitoring of automated toll collection on highways; and the ministry’s responsibility in ensuring traffic safety.Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung joined the session and explained issues within their remits.NA Chairwoman Ngan stressed on the important role of the transport system in the country’s socio-economic development, saying that competent sides should outline rational strategies and coordinate to fulfill their entrusted missions.Later the same day, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien fielded questions about matters in the management of arts and exhibition activities, the prevention of superstition, the management of revenue from spiritual tourism and relic sites, and the management and development of tourism services.On June 6, the NA will continue its Q&A session on culture, sports and tourism in the morning. In the afternoon, the deputies will hear reports on draft revised securities law and civil self-defence and militia forces’ law, and discuss those drafts in groups.-VNA