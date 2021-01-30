Consular work for Vietnamese in southwestern Cambodia reaps good outcomes
Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnam Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province, which is in charge of providing consular services in six southwestern Cambodian localities, has operated effectively last year despite diseases and natural disasters.
At a ceremony held on January 29 to review the consulate’s work toward the Vietnamese community in Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, Kampong Speu và Takeo in 2020, Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly said the work to gain legal status for Cambodians of Vietnamese origin is going favourably, while cases involving their legitimate rights have been settled promptly.
In addition to Vietnamese language classes, a number of Khmer language classes have been piloted in Kampot and Preah Sihanouk to help the Cambodians of Vietnamese origin integrate into the local community and meet requirements to gain Cambodian citizenship, he added, hoping the models will be replicated in the time to come.
After COVID-19 broke out in the country last year, the consulate visited the provinces under its charge to inform the community about prevention and control measures and offer aid such as rice, face masks, and antiseptic solution.
To date, it has provided about 65,000 USD worth of aid to more than 2,000 needy Vietnamese Cambodian and 700 Cambodian households.
Last year, the consulate also raised 8,100 USD to support people affected by flooding and landslides in Vietnam’s central region.
At the ceremony, the consulate handed over 400 gift sets to Vietnamese people in the six provinces on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival./.