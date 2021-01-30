Society Quang Ninh imposes social distancing in Van Don, lockdown in Cai Rong Northern Quang Ninh province has decided to put its Van Don district under social distancing and temporarily block Van Don’s Cai Rong town from 12pm on January 30 to 12pm on February 21.

Society Students’ association in Italy convenes first congress The Vietnamese Students’ Association in Italy (ASVI) convened its first congress for the 2021-2023 tenure in the form of videoconference on January 29.

Society Ministry orders halt of mass religious gatherings in COVID-19 hotspots Religious establishments in Hai Duong province’s Chi Linh city and Quang Ninh province’s Dong Trieu township, where many COVID-19 cases were detected in the past few days , must cancel all religious activities with crowded gatherings, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official dispatch issued on January 29.

Society Vietjet supports customers in flights to/from Van Don airport Vietjet has announced a plan to support customers with their flight to and from Van Don, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from January 29 to February 13 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.