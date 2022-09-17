Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka launches new website
The Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka (Japan) has debuted a new website, aiming to meet the increasing demand of foreign affairs and the Vietnamese community in the Kyushu-Okinawa region.
The website, https://vnconsulate-fukuoka.org, was launched with the support of FPT Japan Holdings.
The launching ceremony was held after more than a month of trial run with more than 100,000 visits. It is operated in parallel with the current official website: https://vnconsulate-fukuoka.mofa.gov.vn.
The new website is built on WordPress - a user-friendly platform that is convenient for users and satisfies the requirements of cyber security in the current situation.
Speaking at the event, Consul General Vu Binh described the launch of the new website as a good result of cooperation and mutual assistance between Vietnamese enterprises and representative offices abroad.
He expressed his hope that FPT would continue to cooperate with the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka in the operation and upgrading of the website in the future./.