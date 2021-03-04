The Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk has called on Vietnamese-Cambodians and Vietnamese people working in the province to be cautious given the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk has called on Vietnamese-Cambodians and Vietnamese people working in the province to be cautious given the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, while following prevention and control measures set by authorities, in particular reducing travel in the current context.

The Consulate General has also suggested relevant agencies in the province provide the best care for Vietnamese citizens who tested positive to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the locality.

When help is required, Vietnamese-Cambodians and Vietnamese citizens in Preah Sihanouk can contact the Consulate General via its consular service hotline on 0882 248 888 or the overseas Vietnamese affairs hotline on 0977 988 666.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the night of March 3 instructed competent authorities to stop people’s movement out of Preah Sihanouk in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other provinces, according to the Khmer Times.

He also advised boosting vaccinations in the coastal province, underlining that more vaccines, both Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, would be sent there on March 4.

Since the third wave of COVID-19 hit Cambodia on February 20, Preah Sihanouk has recorded 80 cases, comprising 60 Chinese, five Vietnamese, and 15 Cambodians./.