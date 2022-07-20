Business Electrical equipment & energy saving technology exhibitions open in HCM City The Vietnamese International Electrical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (Vietnam ETE 2022) and the International Exhibition on Products, Technologies of Energy Saving & Green Power 2022 (Enertec Expo 2022) simultaneously kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20.

Business Vietnam eyes to expand coffee exports to Africa The Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Vietnamese trade offices in Africa will jointly organise a session to give consultations to domestic businesses on exporting coffee to the African market.

Business Uniqlo to open more stores in Hanoi Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on July 19 received visiting Noriaki Koyama, head of CEO office of Fast Retailing – the parent company of Uniqlo brand, who revealed that Uniqlo plans to open several new stores in the capital city this year, and some flagship ones in 2023 towards the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan relations.

Business Three operation control centres for Long Thanh Airport get green light The Ministry of Transport has approved construction of three operation control centres to help coordinate flight and ground services at the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province.