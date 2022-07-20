Consultation session to give advice on durian exports
Vietnamese durians on sale in Australia (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade promotion Agency (VIETRADE) and the authorities of Dak Lak, which houses large durian plantation in the Central Highland, will run a hybrid consultation in exporting Vietnamese durians on July 22 to field queries from interested firms.
The event will take place in Dak Lak, allowing participation on Zoom.
In the past decade, Vietnam’s durian plantations have increased rapidly. From planted mainly in the Mekong Delta and a few places in the Southeast region, the tree now appear more and more in the Central Highlands.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Crop Production, in 2021, the country's durian output is estimated at 642,600 tonnes, up 15% year-on-year. Vietnam mainly exports the fruit in the form of frozen pulps.
China is the largest market for Vietnam's fresh durian consumption. Since July 11 this year, it has permitted Vietnamese durians to be officially exported through all border gates.
Vietnamese durian is also increasingly showing a dominant position in Australia with a series of unique brands such as ASEAN Produce, Vin Eni, Basel, Uu Dam, and No1./.