Consultations to promote Vietnam’s export-import activities
The Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that it will host 30 consultation events for enterprises in 2022.
Processing shrimp for export (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
These will be part of a chain of programmes to support businesses in accessing foreign markets, and applying regulations and standards, and international commitments on export-import goods.
Accordingly, representatives of Vietnamese trade offices abroad, domestic and foreign market experts and those specialising in various fields, will give consultations to localities, business associations and enterprises on issues of their concern.
Recommendations on measures to remove difficulties related to Vietnam’s export-import activities will be delivered during the events.
The programmes will offer opportunities for localities and businesses to share information, orientations and solutions to make inroads into target export-import markets.
They are hoped to help businesses improve their capacity and competitiveness in the international market./.